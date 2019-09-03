Local Beaver Dam artist Terrill Knaack will have a painting in this year’s 2019 “Birds in Art” Exhibition. The 44th annual, internationally renowned exhibition will be held from Sept. 7-Dec. 1 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.
The show presents the work of 114 artists in total, 91 of which were selected by Jury from about 1,000 submissions that included both U.S. and international artists. The artwork features varied interpretations of avian wonders in a variety of mediums.
Knaack’s piece is entitled “Evening Hunt.” It is a painting of a short-eared owl hovering over a prairie and wetland that is part of an Audubon sanctuary near Lake Mills. The painting is oil on canvas executed with brush and palette knife. It will be on display throughout the show.
For more information, visit lywam.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)