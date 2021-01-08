Beaver Dam Board of Education seeks to fill vacancy

After serving eight years on the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education, Laura Lerwick has resigned.

The school board is conducting a district-wide search to fill the vacancy, which extends until the April 2022 Spring Election. Interested residents must submit a written letter of interest and relevant experience to the Board of Education president, Chad Prieve. The letter may be delivered or mailed to Mary Posthuma at the Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916, or emailed to posthumam@bdusd.org. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Jan. 20.

A special meeting of the Board of Education will be scheduled on Jan. 25 to conduct interviews of all candidates. Upon Board approval, the new board member will take oath of office and be seated at the March 8 board meeting.

For more information, call Mary Posthuma at 920-885-7300 or email posthumam@bdusd.org.