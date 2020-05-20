Beaver Dam Community Library plans on reopening soon

The Library Board and staff of the Beaver Dam Community Library, along with the City of Beaver Dam, are working on a plan to reopen the library that prioritizes the safety of the community and library staff.

While the building remains closed, library materials can be checked out for home delivery through the Mailbox Library Service. Librarians can help by phone, email and text and will continue to provide remote services and virtual programs. A virtual Summer Library Program will begin June 1. More information will be announced as it becomes available through local and social media and our website.