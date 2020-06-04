Beaver Dam hospital updates visitation restrictions

Updated visitor guidelines are allowing a limited number of visitors/support persons to enter Marshfield Clinic Health System have been released which apply to visitation for hospitals and for clinic appointments.
Visitors may be allowed for patients, as follows:
- Emergency, Urgent Care, Walk-in departments: allow pediatric and adult patients to be accompanied by one support person.
- Hospital adult patients: allow for one visitor per day, may be different visitors on different dates.
- Obstetrics Labor & Delivery patients: allow for one visitor/support person per hospital stay.
- Hospital pediatric and stable neo-natal intensive care patients: two adult visitors for the duration of the stay - the same two adults may visit during the patient’s hospitalization.
- Adult patients with clinic appointments: allow one support person.
- Pediatric patients with clinic appointments: allow two adult support persons.
- Adult patients who are COVID positive or test pending: no visitors allowed, unless unique or extenuating circumstance.
- Pediatric patients who are COVID positive or test pending: allow one adult support person or visitor.
Unique circumstances where more than one visitor would be allowed include patients who are at end of life. These patients and families will be supported on a case-by-case basis with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and visitors safe.
If allowed, visitors should be free of illness or symptoms, and at least 18; will be screened and wear a green screening sticker; should limit the personal items they bring into the facility; should plan to accompany the patient or stay in the patient's room for the duration of the visit, unless seeking meal options in cafeterias; must wash hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility, and when they enter or exit a patient room or exam room; and wear a mask.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!