Beaver Dam hospital updates visitation restrictions

If allowed, visitors should be free of illness or symptoms, and at least 18; will be screened and wear a green screening sticker; should limit the personal items they bring into the facility; should plan to accompany the patient or stay in the patient's room for the duration of the visit, unless seeking meal options in cafeterias; must wash hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility, and when they enter or exit a patient room or exam room; and wear a mask.