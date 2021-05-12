 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam issues grass clippings reminder
0 comments

Beaver Dam issues grass clippings reminder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam reminds residents that grass clippings can not only clog storm drains, which can cause localized flooding, but also cause degradation of water quality.

When mowing lawn adjacent to the roadway, direct discharge of lawnmower toward the yard rather than into the street. Do not discharge lawn clippings into the street. If this cannot be avoided, remove the grass clippings from the street immediately. The cost for cleanup of a violation, minimum of $50, may be issued to the property owner if compliance is not met.

Those who contract out lawn mowing should notify their contractor of this city requirement.

For more information, visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Library Friends host book sale

The Friends of the Baraboo Public Library will host a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News