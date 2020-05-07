Beaver Dam issues reminder about grass clippings

The city of Beaver Dam reminds residents that grass clippings can not only clog storm drains, which can cause localized flooding, but also cause degradation of water quality.

When mowing lawn adjacent to the roadway, direct discharge of lawnmower toward the yard rather than into the street. Do not discharge lawn clippings into the street. If this cannot be avoided, remove the grass clippings from the street immediately. The cost for cleanup of a violation, minimum of $50, may be issued to the property owner if compliance is not met.