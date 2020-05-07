Beaver Dam issues reminder about grass clippings
0 comments

Beaver Dam issues reminder about grass clippings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Beaver Dam reminds residents that grass clippings can not only clog storm drains, which can cause localized flooding, but also cause degradation of water quality.

When mowing lawn adjacent to the roadway, direct discharge of lawnmower toward the yard rather than into the street. Do not discharge lawn clippings into the street. If this cannot be avoided, remove the grass clippings from the street immediately. The cost for cleanup of a violation, minimum of $50, may be issued to the property owner if compliance is not met.

Those who contract out lawnmowing should notify their contractor of this city requirement.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News