Beaver Dam library expands Hoopla
Beaver Dam Library has opened access to Hoopla to anyone in a 25-mile radius of Beaver Dam whether they have a Beaver Dam Community Library card or not.

Hoopla has a huge choice of eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV series and music available to stream or download.

Hoopla can be used on many types of devices. Hoopla is offering Bonus Borrows of many items that don’t count toward a user’s total checkouts through May 31. This is a free service. To get started, visit hoopladigital.com.

For more information, call the library at 887-4631, or email digitalsupport@beaverdamlibrary.org.

