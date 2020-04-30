Beaver Dam library offers mail services

Beaver Dam Community Library is offering a Mailbox Library Service to all Beaver Dam library card holders.
Library staff will mail books, audiobooks and audiovisual materials to patrons’ homes. Library items can be requested via the library’s catalog website bdam.ent.sirsi.net, by email, phone, or text. Patrons will be asked to confirm current mailing address before items are sent. Library items should be returned in the drop boxes outside the library. When the library reopens, the Mailbox Library service will continue for seniors and other vulnerable patrons.
For more information, contact the library at 887-4631, or email circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, or text a librarian at 66746 and start the message with askbdcl.
