Beaver Dam library offers mail services

Library staff will mail books, audiobooks and audiovisual materials to patrons’ homes. Library items can be requested via the library’s catalog website bdam.ent.sirsi.net, by email, phone, or text. Patrons will be asked to confirm current mailing address before items are sent. Library items should be returned in the drop boxes outside the library. When the library reopens, the Mailbox Library service will continue for seniors and other vulnerable patrons.