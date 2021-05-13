Beaver Dam mayor to serve as MPTC keynote

FOND DU LAC — Becky Glewen, city of Beaver Dam mayor is the keynote speaker for the Moraine Park Technical College 2021 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 22.

Glewen has served as mayor for the city of Beaver Dam since April 2017 and as Dodge County supervisor for four years. She also held the position of Beaver Dam alderperson for Ward 8 in 2016 for one year.

Before entering public service she was a manager for Green Valley Enterprises, director for a multi-school district federal grant, program director/community outreach manager for the Beaver Dam School District, and field site coordinator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, for an epidemiologic study.

She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Bemidji State University; is actively involved in civic and non-profit organizations and has led many volunteer groups.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, commencement is open only to graduates but will be live-streamed at morainepark.edu/commencement. For more information, visit morainepark.edu.