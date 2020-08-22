 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers
Pictured, from left, are Meals on Wheels Board members Jim Feil, Dan Moritz, Mary Ann Neuman, Linda Zamzow, Bob Zamzow, Kathy Dries, Gail Hope Henschel and Laurie Schroeder.

The Beaver Dam Meals on Wheels program seeks volunteers to help keep the program thriving, delivering meals within the city limits. Each year, 12,000 meals are served by 140 volunteers. All meals are prepared by the Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam Café and are made for noon dinners, which volunteers pick up and then deliver.

MOW provides nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for discharged patients, the handicapped and the homebound elderly. There are 88 customers who receive meals Monday through Friday. Volunteers donate their time and vehicles to deliver these meals.

Volunteer commitment is one time per month and about one hour per shift with training available. For more information, call Kathy Dries at 920-885-3948 or Gail Hope Henschel at 920-887-1215.

