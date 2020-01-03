You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam picking up Christmas trees
Now through the end of January, Beaver Dam residents who receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city may place Christmas trees and boughs to the curb for collection by city crews.

Trees and boughs must be free of ornaments, lights and stands so they can be chipped. Christmas tree pickup will continue through Jan. 31.

Wreaths and boughs containing roping or wire may be placed in the Advanced Disposal non-recyclable cart for collection as garbage by the city’s waste collection contractor.

Beaver Dam residents may dispose of Christmas trees and boughs, meeting the above requirements, at the Public Works Garage Yard Waste Drop-off Site at 640 S. Center St., from 7 a.m. 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No wreaths or boughs containing roping will be accepted at the drop-off site. No waste of any kind is accepted from outside of the city or from any contractors.

