Beaver Dam Senior Expo is Wednesday

The Beaver Dam Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Wayland Academy Field House, 199 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam. Free admission and door prizes.

With more than 65 exhibitor booths and special events to include: Senior Artisan demonstrations; Hooks & Needles giveaways at Beaver Dam Activities & Services booth; brat fry by WBEV/95X from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. Medicare Plan Finder from Aging & Disability Resource Center of Doge County; 11 a.m. Project Lifesaver demonstrations from Beaver Dam Police Department; noon bingo hosted by the Watermark; 1 p.m. Swinging Beaver Dance Party.