Beaver Dam Senior Expo is Wednesday

The Beaver Dam Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Wayland Academy Field House, 101 N. University Ave., Beaver Dam. Free admission and door prizes.

With more than 40 exhibitor booths and special events to include: brat fry by WBEV/95X from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 9 a.m. Master Gardeners; 10 a.m. "EBS & SMP: What Can They Do For You?" with Elder Benefit Specialist and Senior Medicare Patrol; 11 a.m. bingo; noon Swingin' Beaver.