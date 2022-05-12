 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beaver Dam Senior Expo is Wednesday

  • 0

The Beaver Dam Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Wayland Academy Field House, 101 N. University Ave., Beaver Dam. Free admission and door prizes.

With more than 40 exhibitor booths and special events to include: brat fry by WBEV/95X from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 9 a.m. Master Gardeners; 10 a.m. "EBS & SMP: What Can They Do For You?" with Elder Benefit Specialist and Senior Medicare Patrol; 11 a.m. bingo; noon Swingin' Beaver.

For more information, visit seniorexpocouncil.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants t…

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News