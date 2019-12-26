Beef certification training offered122319-ctzn-brief-uwext-bqa

Dodge County UW-Extension will offer in-person Beef Quality Assurance Certification at 6 p.m., Jan. 14, at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, to assist farmers with the new requirements.

This certification costs $15 per farm. The fee will be collected at the door; make checks payable to Wisconsin BQA Program.

Registration is required by Jan. 10. Call 920-386-3790 to reserve a space.

The voluntary Beef Quality Assurance Program assists in raising, feeding and harvesting high quality beef. By participating in BQA and adopting BQA production practices, producers are helping to answer the call from the packers’ consumers, for safe beef raised in a humane manner. Effective Jan. 1, buyers representing some large packers and processors are only purchasing from farms that are BQA or FARM Certified.

For other BQA Certification events, see the Calendar of Events at the WI Beef Information Center, https:fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wbic.

For more information, contact Amanda Young at 920-386-3790.