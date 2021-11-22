Beef certification training offered

UW Madison's Division of Extension and Wisconsin Beef Council will offer free in-person Beef Quality Assurance Certification at 1 p.m., Dec. 3 at the Lowell Community Memorial VFW, 280 South St., Lowell, to assist farmers with the new requirements.

In-person sessions are intended for those who cannot complete the online certification available at bqa.org, click on "Certification." BQA certification is valid for three years, so producers who certified in 2018-2019 will need to be recertified. Call 920-386-3790 to reserve a space by Saturday.

The voluntary Beef Quality Assurance Program assists in raising, feeding and harvesting high quality beef. By participating in BQA and adopting BQA production practices, producers are helping to answer the call from the packers’ consumers, for safe beef raised in a humane manner. Buyers representing some large packers and processors are only purchasing from farms that are BQA or FARM Certified.

No walk-ins allowed. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, contact Amanda Young at 920-386-3790.