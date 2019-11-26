JUNEAU — A UW-Extension Beef Cow/Calf producer meeting is offered to producers of all sizes and the agriculture professionals who service their operations from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
The meeting includes a light meal, and speakers, Aerica Bjurstrom, UW-Madison Division of Extension Kewaunee County presenting on “Converting Your Barn From Dairy to Beef;” and Amanda Young, UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County, presenting on “How You Can Be the Best Piece of Equipment You Own.”
Registration fee is $10 and includes the meal and educational handouts.
Meeting participants will be eligible for one Beef Quality Assurance continuing education credit.
For more information, call Amanda Young, Dodge County Dairy and Livestock agent at 920-386-3794.
