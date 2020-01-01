Beekeepers and youth receive awards

Ralph and Karen Wandersee of Ixonia were honored as Beekeepers of the Year at the annual Dodge-Jefferson County Beekeepers Association banquet held Dec. 7.

The couple started beekeeping as beginners with their mentor, Wally Nass and quickly learned how to manage hives for honey production, taking their honey harvest and making mead for friends and family. She serves as treasurer and he works with Johnson Creek High School FFA students with their school apiary. Together they contribute time and talent and are always willing to share their beekeeping techniques.

The 2019 Dodge-Jefferson Honey Queen Holley Schwartz of Watertown was presented with a $250 scholarship for her work in educating the public about bees and honey during her reign. She promoted in classrooms, fairs, farmers markets and agricultural events and served two years as the club’s honey queen.

Mikayla Justmann and Brock Roy each earned their achievement certificate as they successfully completed a year in the club’s Youth in Beekeeping program.

The club also elected its officers to serve in 2020. Steve Drajeske of Neosho was re-elected president, along with Greg Schwartz of Watertown as vice president, Karen Wandersee of Ixonia as treasurer, and Louann Bogenschneider of Horicon as secretary.

All levels of beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com.