Beekeepers seek Honey Queen

The Dodge & Jefferson County Beekeepers Association seeks candidates for the 2022 Dodge-Jefferson County Honey Queen. The honey queen’s main duty is to promote and educate the public about honey and honey bees. The position offers candidates valuable public speaking, marketing, and interview experience. Applicants must be 16-20-years-old and a resident of Dodge or Jefferson counties. Applicants must submit a typed, 250 word essay on the topic of honey.