 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beekeepers to host fish fry

  • 0

The Dodge/Jefferson County Beekeepers will host its annual All-You-Can-Eat Fish and Chicken Dinner from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St., Watertown.

Menu includes baked and fried fish, chicken, French fries, salads, bread, coffee, and milk. Cost for adults, $16 each; ages 5-10, $10, homemade desserts, $1 each. Club honey will also be available for purchase. A 50/50 raffle every half hour and bucket raffles offered.

Tickets available at Watertown Piggly Wiggly, State Bank of Reeseville, Farmers Insurance, 302 N. Third St., Watertown, or from any member of the Dodge/Jefferson Co. Beekeepers Association.

Proceeds go towards education and promotion of honey, honey bees, and the beekeeping industry in Dodge and Jefferson counties. For more information, visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com.

All levels of beekeepers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Sunday of the month unless otherwise noted at St. Michael’s Church Hall, N4911 Gray Road, Hustisford. For more information, visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Dollar General opens in Beaver Dam

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dollar General at 100 Highway G in Beaver Dam is now open. DG stores provide area residents with an affordable sto…

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2021 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News