Beekeepers to host fish fry

The Dodge/Jefferson County Beekeepers will host its annual All-You-Can-Eat Fish and Chicken Dinner from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St., Watertown.

Menu includes baked and fried fish, chicken, French fries, salads, bread, coffee, and milk. Cost for adults, $16 each; ages 5-10, $10, homemade desserts, $1 each. Club honey will also be available for purchase. A 50/50 raffle every half hour and bucket raffles offered.

Tickets available at Watertown Piggly Wiggly, State Bank of Reeseville, Farmers Insurance, 302 N. Third St., Watertown, or from any member of the Dodge/Jefferson Co. Beekeepers Association.

Proceeds go towards education and promotion of honey, honey bees, and the beekeeping industry in Dodge and Jefferson counties. For more information, visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com.

All levels of beekeepers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Sunday of the month unless otherwise noted at St. Michael’s Church Hall, N4911 Gray Road, Hustisford. For more information, visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com.