Beekeeping scholarship available

JUNEAU — The Dodge/Jefferson County Beekeepers Association offer the 2020 Youth in Beekeeping Scholarship for youth interested in beekeeping. Up to two scholarships are available for one complete hive and a full year of beekeeping, each from Dodge County and Jefferson County. Recipients will be selected through an application process. Applicants must be age 12-17 and enrolled in public, private, or homeschool. Other eligibility rules and requirements apply. The application and more information can be found at dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com or call Louis Antonioni at 920-382-7133. Application deadline is Feb. 14.