Beginner’s weaving workshop offered

River Arts will host a weaving workshop for those ages 16 and older with instructor Ruth Manning from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The workshop will cover how to make and use a tabletop, portable loom in order to weave landscape scenes into tapestries. The cost is $70 and all supplies are provided. Complete beginners are welcome, no previous weaving experience is necessary.