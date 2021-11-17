 Skip to main content
Bell ringers needed for holiday season
Bell ringers needed for holiday season

Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis bell ringers from left, Chris Kuenzi, Jamie Henning, Rhonda Steiner, and Josh Koepsell, collect donations for the Salvation Army in 2019.

 BEAVER DAM NOON KIWANIS/Contributed

The Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club is gearing up for the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign in the Beaver Dam area. Bell ringers will be at Recheks, Piggly Wiggly, Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Walgreens and counter kettles are placed at about two dozen area businesses. Proceeds from the kettles are used by the Salvation Army to help the needy in Dodge County.

The Kiwanis Club solicits, and schedules volunteers, collects, and counts money, provides publicity for the campaign, and distributes kettles and counter kettles. The annual Red Kettle Christmas concert will not be performed.

The campaign begins Wednesday, Nov. 24 and ends Friday, Dec. 24. Community support is needed at the kettles. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for shifts and store preference at registertoring.com. Only shifts without a bell ringer will appear. The registration link is also available on the Volunteer Dodge website at volunteerdodge.net.

