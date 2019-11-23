Bell ringers sought in Portage area
The Salvation Army in Columbia County has launched its annual campaign, called “Share Your Blessings, Be Blessed.” The goal is to raise $35,000 to help sustain the programs and services that help people in need. All donations stay local to help with needs such as rental assistance, emergency lodging and utility payments.
The Christmas Campaign includes the Red Kettles—donations of time are accepted as gratefully as donations of money.
“Reaching out to those in need by volunteering to ring bells is a wonderful way to connect with the community, to give back, to share blessings, and to be blessed in return,” Angela Swinehart, field representative, said. To volunteer to bell ring this Christmas season call/text the Kettle Hotline at 608-617-3237 or email portagesalarmy@gmail.com.
