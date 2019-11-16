The Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club is gearing up for the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign in the Beaver Dam area. Bell ringers will be at Rechek’s Food Pride, Piggly Wiggly, Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Walgreens and counter kettles are placed at about two dozen area businesses.
The campaign begins Wednesday, Nov. 27 and ends Tuesday, Dec. 24 and 230 bell ringers are sought to cover the 12 days of the campaign.
Volunteers may sign up for shifts at registertoring.com or at volunteerdodge.net, selecting preferred dates, and stores. Only shifts which do not have a bellringer will appear.
