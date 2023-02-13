Jay Heesch and his wife Denise founded Bella Goose Coffee in Wisconsin Dells and subsequently in Thailand. The mission of the business is to enrich communities through people-first hospitality and to empower people globally. On a trip to Thailand, he saw human trafficking and wanted to take action against it. He and Katherine Hamilton discussed the mission to help people trafficked at the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club meeting on Feb. 1. From left, Jay Heesch, Katherine Hamilton and Sauk Prairie Optimist Dick McFarlane.