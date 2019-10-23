A buddy bench dedication was held Oct. 2 at North Freedom Elementary School introducing the new addition to the playground. Kindness bracelets were handed out to all students. When students see one of their fellow students sitting on the buddy bench, they know to invite the child to play. Pictured are, from left, Dorothy Herold, Evelyn Herold and Jessica Herold.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)