Bench dedicated on school playground

A buddy bench dedication was held Oct. 2 introducing the new addition to the playground at North Freedom Elementary School. Kindness bracelets were handed out to all students. Pictured, from left, Dorothy Herold, Evelyn Herold and Jessica Herold.

 VICKIE ALBRECHT/Contributed
