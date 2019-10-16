Bench dedicated on school playground

Cloudy skies. High around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 16, 2019 @ 1:54 pm
A buddy bench dedication was held Oct. 2 introducing the new addition to the playground at North Freedom Elementary School. Kindness bracelets were handed out to all students. Pictured, from left, Dorothy Herold, Evelyn Herold and Jessica Herold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)