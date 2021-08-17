 Skip to main content
Bench removal services offered by city
Businesses that would like to have benches removed from the sidewalk in front of their stores for the Wo-Zha-Wa weekend should call the city of Wisconsin Dells Public Works Office at 608-253-2542 by Sept. 15. Cost is $50 per bench, in advance; or $100 per bench beginning Sept. 16. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

