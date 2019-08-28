6 benches donated to city

Two Juneau businesses, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank and Gratton’s Garages, donated six benches and seven flower pots to the city of Juneau, valued at $1,500, on July 29. The Blue Zones Project Built Environment Team in Juneau approached these businesses to support the project to make the city more attractive for customers and businesses.
