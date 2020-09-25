Benches for vets installed on the square

Sauk County residents, and especially military veterans and their families, will have six granite benches to relax at on the east lawn of the Sauk County Courthouse, The benches were purchased by the Baraboo 21 Club of Baraboo High School. The students fundraising efforts and work with area veterans groups, American Legion Post 26 and the Sauk County Veterans Memorial Committee, made it possible. Each bench cost $1,500 and were designed by Gift Bricks of Sturtevant. The first three benches were placed and formally presented to the chair of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, Tim McCumber on Sept. 18. The final three benches will be emplaced by the end of the month. The benches are dedicated to the men and women of Sauk County who served their country while in military uniform, both active duty and National Guard, during the six conflicts of the later 20th century: World War Two, the Cold War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, and the ongoing Global War on Terrorism.