 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benefit concert nets $2K for Ukrainian relief

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County Campus and Community choir benefit concert for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief on May 10 resulted in free will donations totaling $2,085 which will be presented to the Sunflower of Peace.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants t…

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News