Benefit planned at Pizza Ranch

Brunker Realty Group will host a Community Share Night from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Baraboo Pizza Ranch, 916 Gateway Drive.

Sabel Zaffiro of Brunker Realty Group, and Ryder Klemm welcomed Hattie Mae Klemm on Oct. 17. She was born with a heart defect called transposition of the great arteries, and a double outlet right ventricle and needs open heart surgery.

All tips, donations and 10% of sales for dine-in meals will be donated to the Zaffiro-Klemm family for travel expenses to/from Madison. There also will be a silent auction.

If unable to attend, donations may be mailed to Brunker Realty Group, 525 Water St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578.