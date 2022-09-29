Benefit planned for 5th-grader

Al Ringling Brewery, 623 Broadway St., Baraboo, will host a Give Back Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, benefitting Kara Ingraham’s fight against cancer with 10% of proceeds donated and a silent auction.
Ingraham, a fifth-grader at Al Behreman Elementary school, was diagnosed Aug. 3 with Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive cancer. She started chemotherapy on Aug. 6 which continues for the next few months before surgery to try to remove the large tumor on her kidney - and possibly the kidney, a stem cell transplant, and radiation to the lung nodules. After which, she will continue with more chemo; treatment is expected to last a minimum of a year.