Bennett to serve as MPTC’s Alumni Commencement Speaker

Moraine Park Technical College named Cory Bennett, of Beaver Dam, as the Alumni Welcome Speaker for the 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 21, at the Fond du Lac High School.

Bennett came to Moraine Park in 2010, looking for personal and professional growth.

“I’ve always succeeded in school but didn’t consider continuing my education right after high school,” said Bennett. “I found success in my employment, but eventually, I wanted more for myself.”

As a two-time Moraine Park graduate, Bennett’s hard work and dedication are exceptional examples of the potential of all MPTC alumni. Bennett works at Centro, Inc. in Beaver Dam, as a business process leader.

Cory Bennett

Bennett
