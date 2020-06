Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The city of Reedsburg Police & Fire Commission announce the promotion of Officer Joshua Benson to the rank of sergeant, effective June 21, 2020.

Sgt. Benson has been with the Reedsburg Police Department since 2015 and served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Sgt. Benson will command night shift patrol in addition to receiving administrative duties. Benson was selected from a field of qualified departmental candidates.