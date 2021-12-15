Berlon Industries will acquire Lowe Manufacturing

HUSTISFORD — Berlon Industries, of Hustisford, has agreed to acquire Lowe Manufacturing, a Viola-based supplier of auger, trenching and grapple attachments that complement Berlon’s line of buckets and attachments for skid steers and other machines. The deal is expected to close the first week of January 2022, according to a Dec. 15 press release

“Lowe Manufacturing is highly respected for the quality of its attachments used in fencing, construction, landscaping, rental, contracting, utility, and agricultural applications,” said Randy Schickert, president and CEO of Berlon Industries. “Richard and Mary Lowe have done an outstanding job growing the company and enhancing the Lowe products and brand. We are excited about maintaining the Lowe brand, the company’s people and its facilities in western Wisconsin.”

Richard Lowe will retire from Lowe Manufacturing, which was founded in 1971, while Mary Lowe will remain with the business. Berlon’s commitment to maintain the Lowe brand, people and facilities was an important factor in the acquisition agreement. All staff at both Lowe Manufacturing and Berlon Industries will be retained.