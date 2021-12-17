Bethlehem church welcomes new pastor, adds Christmas services

This is also the first Christmas Eve with new pastor, Pastor Jaime Benson, who started at the beginning of October. She is originally from Lodi, attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later, the Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, before coming to Portage for her first call at Bethlehem. She looks forward to building relationships at Bethlehem and in the Portage community and to joining in how God is working here. She has great hopes for the community to grow in many different ways, especially spiritually and socially, as Bethlehem lives into its mission of “God’s family serving Christ with love.”