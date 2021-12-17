Bethlehem church welcomes new pastor, adds Christmas services

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, W8267 Highway 33 East, Portage, added another Christmas Eve service and updated its worship service times this year. Christmas Eve worship services will be at 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. with the 2:30 p.m. service available online for viewing at bethlehemlcportage.org.
This is also the first Christmas Eve with new pastor, Pastor Jaime Benson, who started at the beginning of October. She is originally from Lodi, attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later, the Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, before coming to Portage for her first call at Bethlehem. She looks forward to building relationships at Bethlehem and in the Portage community and to joining in how God is working here. She has great hopes for the community to grow in many different ways, especially spiritually and socially, as Bethlehem lives into its mission of “God’s family serving Christ with love.”
The past 18 months has brought some significant challenges to everyone, Bethlehem included, and looks forward to some exciting things coming up including a youth mission trip to the Dominican Republic in January, continued education and faith formation for all ages, and some groups meeting again after having been on an extended hiatus.
For more information, visit bethlehemlcportage.org or stop by the church.