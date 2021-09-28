Beyond Blessed award $10K grant

As Hunger Action Month wraps up, six Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations will receive Impact Grants from The Alliant Energy Foundation totaling $75,000 to fight hunger and food insecurity. Locally, Beyond Blessed Pantry in Baraboo, received a $10,000 grant to purchase fresh produce, according to a Sept. 28 press release.

“We are proud to support these organizations with our Impact Grants as their services and programs provide care for others that is needed now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Funding their efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity are vital for the growth and development of our Wisconsin communities.”