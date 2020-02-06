Beyond Blessed Food Pantry is moving
0 comments

Beyond Blessed Food Pantry is moving

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beyond Blessed Food Pantry will move to a new location at 1515 Walnut St., Baraboo, in February. The new larger space will better accommodate the pantry and serve its patrons. The pantry will continue to serve communities in Sauk, Columbia, Adams and Juneau counties. To make a tax deductible contribution, visit bbpantry.org.

The pantry will serve patrons from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the old location, S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. Then from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the new location near the Baraboo Country Club.

Beyond Blessed Pantry is open the first, second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For more information, call Shannon Howley at 608-844-0052.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News