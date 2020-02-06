Beyond Blessed Food Pantry is moving

Beyond Blessed Food Pantry will move to a new location at 1515 Walnut St., Baraboo, in February. The new larger space will better accommodate the pantry and serve its patrons. The pantry will continue to serve communities in Sauk, Columbia, Adams and Juneau counties. To make a tax deductible contribution, visit bbpantry.org.

The pantry will serve patrons from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the old location, S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. Then from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the new location near the Baraboo Country Club.

Beyond Blessed Pantry is open the first, second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For more information, call Shannon Howley at 608-844-0052.