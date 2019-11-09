Beyond Blessed Pantry is now located at S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. It serves about 200 households a month from surrounding communities within Sauk, Adams, and Columbia counties. This pantry is funded by donations and operated by more than 50 volunteers. There are no residency restrictions, income requirements, or attendance restrictions. Participants can receive food at each pantry event.
Beyond Blessed Pantry is open from 5-6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday; from 5-7 p.m. the third Wednesday and from 9-10:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Donations are needed and volunteers are sought to partner with the pantry.
For more information, visit bbpantry.org.
