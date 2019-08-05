BHS Class of '47 donates to library

Members of Baraboo High School class of 1947 celebrated their final reunion in 2019, where they voted to give money remaining in the class' bank account to the Baraboo Public Library Building Fund. On July 31, class Treasurer Joan Dennis Coughlin, left, and Gay Grosinske Kaney, center, presented library Director Jessica Bergin with a $1,313.73 check to aide in the library expansion project. Bergin also holds a copy of the memoir “Keepin’ On, Walkin’ On” by class member Aleen Behrman Steinberg.
