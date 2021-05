BHS graduation moved indoors

Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., class of 2021 graduation will take place at 7:30 p.m. today in the Melvin Huth gymnasium, due to an unfavorable weather forecast.

Up to 4 tickets per graduate will be handed out during graduation practice, which starts at 8 a.m. on today.

99.7 MAX FM and Baker Staging will be video broadcasting the ceremonies and there will be a Live stream at facebook.com/997maxfm.

Masks should be worn by all in attendance.