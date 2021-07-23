 Skip to main content
BHS hosts vaccine clinic
BHS hosts vaccine clinic

Baraboo School District in partnership with Sauk County Public Health and SSM will host a walk-in pop-up vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St. The event is open to the public and no advanced registration is required.

