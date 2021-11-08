BHS hosts Veterans Day event

Baraboo High School will hold its Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday with Principal Glenn Bildsten acting as emcee and Baraboo 21 Club’s president Dominick Gray announcing the guest speakers. Interested community members and veterans should meet in the lobby at 10:45 a.m.

Veterans will be seated in a reserved section and will be asked to stand for recognition of service when the BHS band plays the music for each military branch.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brandon Scott, former BHS graduate and helicopter pilot with the Wisconsin National Guard and president of Operation Honor Bound; and U.S. Army Major John Langeberg, Blackhawk helicopter pilot serving in Iraq, battalion intelligence officer and company commander, soon to retire, will speak.