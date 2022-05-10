 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BHS PROM COURT NAMED

  • 0
BHS PROM COURT NAMED

Baraboo High School and the classes of 2022 and 2023 held Prom on May 7. The Junior and Senior Class Courts included, from front, left, Sophie Crammond, Miniature Queen; Bennett Crammond, Miniature King; middle row, Caroline Lewison, Evan Kephart, Julia Tse, junior class Prom Queen; Ignas Dauksys, junior class Prom King; Alice Davies, senior class Prom Queen; Drew Bromley, senior class Prom King; Meg Turkington, Charlie Gibbs; back row, Erik Gumz, Eva Huffaker, Luke Statz, Anna Balfanz, Drew Mistele, Gabby Jurvelin, Cole Koenig, Olivia Fernandez.

 LIZ CRAMMOND/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News