The Baraboo High School class of 1953 will gather at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Pizza Ranch, 915 Gateway Drive, Baraboo. Reservations are not required, but appreciated. RSVP to Pat Kippert at 608-837-5932 or email pkippert@yahoo.com.
