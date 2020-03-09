BHS students to perform 'Freaky Friday'
0 comments

BHS students to perform 'Freaky Friday'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Freaky Friday'

Rachel Walters, left, as Katherine Blake with her son Fletcher, played by Reed James, at the March 5 rehearsal of “Freaky Friday.”

 AMANDA LANG/Contributed

Baraboo High School will perform “Freaky Friday,” a Disney musical based on the movie of the same title at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.

The story is about a mother and daughter who switch bodies until they can really learn to appreciate each other.

Tickets are $12 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults, available at alringling.org/tickets, at the box office from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, or at the door.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Hunter safety class offered

The Beaver Dam Hunter Safety Education Committee sponsored Wisconsin DNR Hunter Education Course to certify students who pass a written test, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News