BHS students to perform 'Freaky Friday'

Baraboo High School will perform “Freaky Friday,” a Disney musical based on the movie of the same title at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.
The story is about a mother and daughter who switch bodies until they can really learn to appreciate each other.
Tickets are $12 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults, available at alringling.org/tickets, at the box office from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, or at the door.