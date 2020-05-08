BHS Top Scholars named

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Baraboo School District names the Baraboo High School Class of 2020 Badger Conference Top Scholars. After seven semesters, these 10 seniors have achieved the highest Laude scores in their graduating class. They are, Danielle Bullock, Jacob Carignan, Achali Cochrane. Maria Fadeyeva, Ellie Hennessy, Kyra Hess, Lara Justus, Alec Schmelzer, Molly Stewart, and Aliyah Whitrock.

The Badger Conference Top Scholars program recognizes each school’s top senior scholars for their academic accomplishments. Each spring, the Badger Conference holds a Dessert Reception to recognize these students’ academic accomplishments. This year’s reception, originally scheduled for April 26 was canceled due to the Safer at Home order. All Top Scholars will receive a plaque recognizing their accomplishments, hard work and dedication to excellence.