Bibby is new regional crops & soil educator

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension welcomes Sam Bibby as the new regional crops & soil educator, covering Sauk, Vernon, and Juneau counties. He will work to address the specific needs of producers and community members related to crop production. Outreach efforts will aim to form a bridge between university lead research and on farm practices.

He grew up on a farm in Trempealeau County where he still farms part-time. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he earned his undergraduate degree in soil and crop science in 2019. He then attended North Dakota State University and earned his master’s degree in plant science. Most recently, he worked for the NDSU Forages and Industrial Crops Program as the research specialist and was responsible for designing, managing, and analyzing field trials related to forage and industrial crop production.

His primary interests lie in conservation, farm technology, intensive crop management, forages, and alternative crops and hopes his background in research and day-to-day farm operations will help him deliver tangible, data driven solutions to growers.

For more information or questions, call 608-355-3250.